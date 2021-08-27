ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Своєй милей мацери хтора ше упокоєла 21. авґуста

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на це и на твою доброту вично будземе ношиц у наших боляцих шерцох. Дзекуєме за шицку твою любов и пожертвовносц хтору ши нам нєсебично давала. Ожалосцени: твой син Янко и нєвеста Тереска Салаґово зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest