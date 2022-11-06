ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей мацери и баби

ХЕЛЕНИ ПАЩАН
народзеней Джуня

(23. XII 1939 – 27. X 2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци за вельку пожертвовносц, любов и час препровадзени з нами. Будзеш вше у наших думкох и красних памяткох. Дзивка Лорин, жец Звонимир и унука Нора
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest