ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей свахи

ХЕЛЕНИ ПАЩАН
народзеней Джуня


з Руского Керестура


Мила свахо, останєце ми у найкрасших памяткох, як и велї приємни хвильки препровадзени з вами.
Фемка Паланчайова Спочивайце у мире Божим!
