ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей мацери и баби

ХЕЛЕНИ ПАЩАН
народзеней Джуня

(23. XII 1939 – 27. X 2022)
з Руского Керестура


З подзекованьом и любову за шицко у живоце, останєш нам у найкрасших памяткох. Дзивка Тамара, жец Владко и унуки Мирко зоз супругу Фан, Дарко и Давид
Спочивай у мире Божим!
