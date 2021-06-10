СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния наполнєли ше 6 жалосни и боляци мешаци як моя мила шестра вецей нє з нами

ЦЕЦИЛИЯ ЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Бесерминї

(1950–2020)
з Коцура


Мила моя шестро, жиєш з нами у наших думкох, словох и приповедкох. Хибиш нам барз вельо. Док жиєме будземе це чувац у своїм шерцу и своїх молитвох. Ожалосцени брат Янко зоз фамелию Най це ангели чуваю!
Вично будземе жиц у надїї до воскресеня!
