СМУТНЕ И БОЛЯЦЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. децембра наполнєл ше чежки, жалосни и боляци рок як ши нас, душо, наймилша наша, нєсподзивано зохабела у слизох, превельким болю и чежким жалю.

ЦЕЦИЛИЯ ЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1950–2020)
з Коцура


Вично останє боляце здогадованє, на 8. децембер 2020. року, на дзень кед ше нєсподзивано звалєл цали єден швет полни любови. СТАНУЛ ЖИВОТ. У шерцу жаданє остало... Мила душо, души нашей, хибиш нам кажди дзень вше вецей и вецей. Хибиш нам до безконєчносци. Жиєш у наших снох, у наших думкох, у наших молитвох, у нас, ЗАНАВШЕ. Вшадзи у нашим доме твойо шлїди. Остало празне твойо место. Нєт слова зоз хторима мож виповесц превельки и чежки боль. Доокола ше чувствує твой цепли и мили глас и у каждей хвильки чувствуєме ЖЕ ШИ ТУ, ПРИ НАС. Єдного дня стретнєме ше медзи гвиздами и предлужиме там дзе зме станули... Твойо наймилши, дзивка Славка и супруг Ґабор, вично це буду чувац у своїм шерцу и своїх молитвох.
Мила, най це ангелчки чуваю у мире Божим! Будземе жиц у надїї до воскресеня!
