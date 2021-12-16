СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. децембра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як ши нас нєсподзивано зохабела моя шестра

ЦЕЦИЛИЯ ЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Бесерминї

(1950‒2020)
з Коцура


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Ожалосцени: брат Янко зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
