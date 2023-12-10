СМУТНЕ И БОЛЯЦЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. децембра наполнєли ше три чежки, жалосни и боляци роки як ши нас, наймилша душо наша, нєсподзивано зохабела у слизох, жалю и вельким болю.

ЦЕЦИЛИЯ ЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1950–2020)
з Коцура


Вично останє боляце здогадованє на 8. децембер 2020. року, на дзень кед ше нєсподзивано звалєл, за нас, єден цали швет. Станул живот. Мила, хибиш нам кажди дзень вше баржей. Боля здогадованя, боля слизи, швета, ноци, швитаня, болї шицко цо живот зоз собу ноши. Очи нашо вично це буду випатрац и чекац. Жиєш у наших шерцох, памяткох, снох, думкох, у наших молитвох, у нас, занавше. Здогадованя маю моц живота, а живот фарбу памяткох. Єдного дня стретнєме ше медзи гвиздами и вєдно предлужиме там дзе зме станули... Твойо наймилши, дзивка Славка и супруг Ґабор, вично це буду чувац у души, у шерцу, у молитвох...
Мила, най це ангелчки чуваю у мире Божим! Будземе жиц у надїї до воскресеня!