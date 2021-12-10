ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ НАШЕЙ МИЛЕЙ

ЦЕЦИЛИЇ АБРАХАМСКИ
народзеней Хромиш

(1931–2021)


Остали нєвиповедзени слова и смуток. Твою любов и доброту будземе паметац: жец Дюра Скубан, Татияна зоз фамелию, Мариєта и Ясмина з дзецми
