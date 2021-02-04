СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. фебруара наполнюю ше 4 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац

ШТЕФКА НАДЬ
Народзена Репчак

(1937-2017)
з Руского Керестура


Мила мамо, после твойого одходу остала лєм пражнїна и боль. Нєт слова зоз хторима можеме описац кельо ши нам значела. Доброта, сцерпезлївосц и любов хтору ши нам нєсебично даровала водзела нас през живот, а твойо слова занавше останю уткани у наших шерцох. Навики це буду паметац твойо дзивки Марча и Ганча
Спочивай у мире Божим!
