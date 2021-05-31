ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила тета

ш. ЙОСАФАТА ЮЛИЯНА МОНАР

(1930–2021)


Най ю навики чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми ю вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Остали красни памятки котри вше буду чувац у своїх шерцох Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
