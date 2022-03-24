СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 8 жалосни роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИН ДУДАШ

(1941–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Юлинє, 3 роки часом прелєцели, лєм жаль и боль у наших шерцох занавше остали. Памятку на тебе чуваю: Твоя супруга Сена, син Юлин, нєвеста Мара, унуки Марко, Николина, Атала и праунук Ґабриєл
Спочивай у мире Божим!
