СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца наполнєли ше 10 жалосни роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИН ДУДАШ

(1941–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Юлинє, прешли 10 роки, алє ти и далєй жиєш у наших шерцох, памяткох и молитвох. З любову и почитованьом памятки на це чуваю супруга Сена, син Юлин, нєвеста Мара, унуки Николина, Атала и Марко, праунуки Ґабриєл и Емилия
Спочивай у мире Божим!