СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца наполнєли ше 7 жалосни роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИН ДУДАШ

(1941–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Юлине, роки прелєцели за час, алє боль и жаль остава занавше у наших шерцох. Найкрасши памятки на тебе чуваю твойо наймилши – супруга Сена, син Юлин, нєвеста Мара, унук Марко, унука Николина зоз супругом Аталом, и праунук Ґабриєл
Спочивай у мире Божим!
