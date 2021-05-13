ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла, смутни дзень кед ше упокоєл и пошол до вичносци мой брат

ЮЛИН КОВАЧ

(1936–2021)
з Коцура


Ожалосцени брат Яким зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
