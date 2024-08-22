ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. авґуста 2024. року занавше нас зохабел

ЮЛИН МЕДЄШИ

(1964–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац бачи Михал и андя Мелана Бруґошово
Спочивай у мире Божим!