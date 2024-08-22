ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. авґуста 2024. року до вичносци ше преселєл наш брат

ЮЛИН МЕДЄШИ

(1964–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будзе чувац брат Кимо зоз фaмелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!