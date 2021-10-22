СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. октобра наполня ше 10 смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ЮЛИН ҐОВЛЯ


з Руского Керестура


Час нє лїчи боль, анї нє зменшує смуток. Знал ши як це барз любиме, алє нїґда нє будзеш знац як нам барз хибиш!
Твойо наймилши: супруга Мелана, дзивки Весна и Таня, жец Дюра и унучата Теодора и Ґлориян
