ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара до вичносци ше преселєл мой мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя подоба занавше останє записана у щешлївих фамелийних хвилькох. Твоя дзивка Ясмина зоз супругом Борисом и дзецми Альошом и Серґейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!