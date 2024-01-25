ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара до вичносци ше преселєл мой мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Вично будзеш у наших думкох. Твоя дзивка Таня зоз супругом Владом и дзецми Ивану и Иваном
Спочивай у мире Божим!