ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара до вичносци ше преселєл мой мили супруг

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо животне путованє ше закончело, а моя жалосц за тобу почала. Останєш занавше у моїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!