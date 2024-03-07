СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца наполнєли ше 40 днї од вичного розходу зоз нашим милим оцом

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Нє забудземе це и вично це будземе споминац. Твойо дзивки Таня, Ясмина и Весна зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!