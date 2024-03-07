СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца наполнєли ше 40 днї як ме занавше зохабел мой супруг

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


„Дзекуєм ци Боже же сом ше народзел ту, дзе ше славя родзеня и винчаня, дзе ше торжествено зоз дзвоном и паноцом конча хованя”. (Ю. Арва) Вично ожалосцена супруга Марча
Спочивай у мире Божим!