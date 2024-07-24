СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юлия наполнєли ше 6 смутни мешаци од вичного розходу зоз нашим милим оцом и дїдом

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Споминаме це, а процив вичносци нє можеме. Барз нам хибиш. Твойо дзивки Таня, Ясмина и Весна зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!