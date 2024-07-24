СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юлия наполнєли ше 6 смутни мешаци як ме занавше зохабел мой супруг

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Дзень за дньом, ноц за ноцу, вше ши у моїх думкох. Боль и жаль прициска мою душу. Вично ожалосцена твоя супруга Марча
Спочивай у мире Божим!