ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара до вичносци ше преселєл мой мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН АРВА

(1950–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Вше зме ше могли на це опрец и дзекуєме ци на тим. Твойо слова и поуки будземе ношиц зоз собу. Твоя дзивка Весна зоз супругом Борисом и дзецми Андрейом и Давидом
Спочивай у мире Божим!