СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юлия наполня ше 15 роки як нас нєсподзивано напущел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН БУЧКО

(1953–2009)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!