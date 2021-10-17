ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци же ши бул ту за нас шицки тоти роки, за твою доброту, сцерпезлївосц, за дзеку, за порихтаносц помогнуц вше кед требало. Вично останєш жиц у наших думкох и шерцох. Биляна и Мариан
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest