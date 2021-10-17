ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци за шицку любов и доброту цо ши нам нєсебично давал. Чежко похопиц же це вей нєт. Будзеш хибиц кажди дзень. Нїґда це нє забудземе – дзивка Ваня, жец Мижо и унукове Андрей и Тони
Спочивай у мире Божим!
