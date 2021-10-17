ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили син

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Чежко вериц же ше вецей ґу нам нє врациш. З любову у своїм шерцу красни памятки навики чува твоя мац Мария Варґова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
