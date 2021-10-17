ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра 2021. року охабел ме мой мили супруг, наш оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мили мой, у шерцу ши ми зохабел вичну любов и почитованє, у души смуток и боль. Твоя супруга Наталия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest