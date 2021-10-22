ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши нєсподзивано, нїґда це нє забудземе. Будземе чувац памятку на це. Бачи Михал Канюхов зоз супругу и сином
Спочивай у мире Божим!
