СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. новембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю Михал, Иґор зоз Ясмину и Андрейом и Сандра зоз Владом и Марком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
