СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. новембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як вецей нє зоз нами мой мили брат

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мили брату, нїґда це нє забудземе. Твоя шестра Сенка Чаканова зоз фамелию зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest