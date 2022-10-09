СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. октобра 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами мой брат

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго чува шестра Сенка Чаканова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
