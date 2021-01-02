СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. децембра наполнєли ше штерацец днї як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1928–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Хиби нам твойо присуство. Жиєш и далєй у памяткох своїх наймилших
Спочивай у мире Божим!
