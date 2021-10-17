ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики будзе чувац нина Фемка Рацова, шестринїца Александра зоз фамелию и шестринїца Терезка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
