ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили брат

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будземе чувац з любову и почитованьом. Ожалосцена шестра Сенка Чаканова зоз фамелию зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
