ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра 2021. року пошол на свою драгу до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1959‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох зоз вельку любову. Твойо – Виолета зоз супругом Деяном и дзецми Стефаном, Жельком и Матейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
