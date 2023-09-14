СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. септембра наполнєли ше шейсц смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ГЕРБУТ

(1943–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це чуваю – супруга Оля, син Саша, нєвеста Марияна и унукове Давид и Адам
Спочивай у мире Божим!