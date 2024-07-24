ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. юлия 2024. року зохабел нас супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН ДЖУДЖАР

(1940–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше го будземе паметац – супруга Мария, дзивка Марча зоз супругом Зденком, син Владо зоз супругу Весну, унуки – Владко зоз супругу Анабелу и малу Селенку, як и унукове – Зденко, Деян и Алексей.
Спочивай у мире Божим!