СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юлия 2022. року наполня ше седем роки як ше упокоєл наш мили оцец, супруг, брат, бачи и шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ДЖУНЯ
(1944–2015)


з Руского Керестура


Мили наш, зоз твоїм одходом остала пражнїна и смуток у думкох застановени. Час даремно преходзи, бо памятки на твою доброту и племенїту душу занавше буду жиц у наших думкох и шерцох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
