ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца после длугей и чежкей хороти занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ – Данков

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом навики го будземе паметац. Сенка Миячичова зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest