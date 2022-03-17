СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш добри шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац Сенка Миячичова и Меланка Ковачова зоз своїма дзецми
Вичная памят!
