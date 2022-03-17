СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом занавше ожалосцени: супруга Иринка, синове Славко и Мирко, нєвеста Любка, унуки: Ваня, Борис и Мартина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
