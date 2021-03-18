ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзековносцу, навики ожалосцени син Мирко зоз фамелию
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest