ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого дїда

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом и подзекованьом за шицку любов, вашо унуки – Ваня, Борис и Мартинка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
