ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго у своїм шерцу навики будзе чувац супруга Иринка
Най спочива у мире Божим!
