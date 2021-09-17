СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. септембра наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю супруга Иринка, син Славко, син Мирко зоз супругу Любку и унуки Ваня, Борис и Мартина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
