СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. фебруара наполнєли ше 6 жалосни мешаци як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ДУДАШ

(1943–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Чежко вериц же ше нїґда вецей нє врациш, а ми це чекаме. Чекаме, алє тебе нєт. Спочивай у мире Божим до воскресеня! Твоя супруга Єлена, твоя мила дзивка Весна зоз супругом Йошком, и твойо мили унуки Тамара и Андрея
Най ци Господ Бог подарує вичне щесце у нєбе!
